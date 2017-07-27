Gladstone is ready to fly out

NEWS that international flights from Rockhampton could be months away had Gladstone residents crossing their fingers and toes for an easier commute to visit loved ones abroad.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow pitched her plan this week to test international flights with a six-month trial to start next year.

Cr Strelow put forward the initiative in a mayoral minute, and requested an action plan be prepared and report returned to council.

The Rockhampton Airport already has the capacity for charter flights, but the trial would provide a more targeted opportunity for international freight and international passengers.

Cr Strelow said exporting local produce from the Rockhampton Airport had been an ongoing conversation for many years, and now was the time to put the wheels in motion.

Council's Economic Development team have already been working with small crop producers looking to support growth and understand opportunities to leverage their business, and councillors also discussed the opportunity for "beef to fly” from the region.

Observer readers said they would take advantage of Rockhampton's international flights, after it shared the news on Facebook.

"Absolutely if they worked out viable as I have a daughter in NZ and it's a yearly trip. It could be twice yearly,” Jacqui Dempsey said.

"Wouldn't it be awesome if our leaders in Rockhampton and Gladstone could work together on a flood free, curfew free international airport midway between the two cities. Think building it instead of upgrading the existing airports next time round,” Pat Cronin said.