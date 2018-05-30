Big spenders: How Gladstone ranks in online shopping

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: Online shopping allows regional consumers to keep up with the Joneses.

Georgijevic

GLADSTONE residents are the fifth biggest online shoppers in Queensland, according to data released by Australia Post.

Our passion for click and buy was measured by the number of parcels received per household in a year.

What we love to spend money on most is, not surprisingly, fashion, purchases of which went up 12.1 per cent from 2016.

We're also happy to shop for items like health supplements and homewares online, with an increase of 24.6 per cent since last survey.

Given the absence of a single bookshop, Gladstone residents look to online stores to buy books - with a 6 per cent increase since 2016.