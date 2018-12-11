Gladstone is going to the birds

BRIGHT FIGURES: Rainbow Lorikeet numbers are growing around the Gladstone region.

BRIGHT FIGURES: Rainbow Lorikeet numbers are growing around the Gladstone region. Karyn Maxfield

THE early morning screeching of Rainbow Lorikeets and stormbirds (eastern koels) is music to the ears of Bird Life Capricornia's Allan Briggs.

"The figures from the 2018 Aussie Bird count are in and it appears Rainbow Lorikeets are making a big comeback around Gladstone and Australia,” he said.

"During the one week event Gladstone bird watchers logged on to the database and recorded sighting 2320 lorikeets.

"The next most common species spotted were 826 Double-barred Finches and 523 crows.”

Mr Briggs said numbers of Noisy Mina Birds were increasing nationally but not locally.

"They're an invasive bird, but they're not in the top ten species in our area,” he said.

"They prefer open spaces like suburban areas, not thickly forested areas or bushland which makes up most of the Gladstone region.”

He said another reason birds were returning to suburbs and cities was because backyards were changing.

"Today we're planting more grevillea's, callistemons and other native species which provide nectar for birds,” Mr Briggs said.

"This is certainly helping bird numbers increase.”

"If people plant the right kind of shrubs in their yards they won't need to keep birds in cages they'll be able to see them everyday in their natural environment.”

He was also very encouraged by the number of people who participated in this year's annual bird count.

"Birds, and their sounds, tend to get drowned out in the noise of modern living,” Mr Briggs said.

"More people are becoming aware of the amazing wildlife all around us.

"Kids are getting into it as well and they're appreciating and wanting to preserve our birds.”

The Aussie Bird Count will return from 21-27 October 2019.

To find out more about our region's birds visit the BirdLife Capricornia website.