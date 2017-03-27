Gladstone is back in business

RETAIL SUCCESS: No retail businesses in Gladstone fall under high risk categories, according to a report.

THE worst of Gladstone's economical downfall may just be finally behind us.

According to a SV Partners March 2017 Commercial Risk Outlook Report, Gladstone businesses are performing better than those in Brisbane.

The report showed only 2.5% of Gladstone's businesses were facing high risk of financial failure within the next year, compared to the 3.3% of businesses in the state's capital city.

SV Partners executive director David Stimpson said industries in the region including transport, postal and warehousing, retail and wholesale trade had no businesses in the high risk categories.

"Consumer demand is proving relatively resilient in Gladstone,” Mr Stimpson said.

"This had positive flow on effects for industries in the region which rely on discretionary spending such as accommodation, food services and retail.”

The report identified sectors and geographical locations of businesses most at risk of default during the next 12 months.

Mr Stimpson said the dire financial statistics in Brisbane's hospitality industry was what put them behind Gladstone.

"In a number of other regions around the state, retail is really struggling as is accommodation and food services, which in Brisbane for example, is an industry where nearly one in 10 businesses are suffering financially,” Mr Stimpson said.

The report assessed data compiled from sources including Australian Bureau of Statistics, Business Directories, Australian Post Office, Australian Business Register and Business Research.

This is then used to predict the likelihood of adverse financial events including bankruptcies and court writs.

On a national level, the report showed 2.5% of businesses measured were at a high risk of failure in the coming year, statistics that were on par with the Gladstone region.

"To capitalise on the region's relative strengths, I would recommend businesses start future-proofing themselves now,” Mr Stimpson said.

However, the report showed 3.1% of Gladstone's construction businesses in the region were at high risk.

Despite our region's businesses paving the way, 2687 businesses in the Queensland and 12,000 of Australia's businesses were at high risk, according to the report.

"Controlling costs, effective cash flow management and long term capital and revenue strategies will help shore up the business for when an inevitable slow down occurs,” Mr Stimpson said.