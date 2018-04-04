Gladstone is a-flutter for lash lifting

Sarah Jaenke has proved herself a master at lash lifting. She performs the procedure at Style & Co, a business run by herself and her sister.

LASH lifting is a popular beauty trend in Gladstone right now, according to Sarah Jaenke, owner of Ess-Jay Makeup & Beauty Studio.

The Gladstone beauty therapist, who operates out of a salon on Tank St, said "a lot of girls in Gladstone were (using) lash extensions but now people are turning to more organic (procedures) on their lashes, nothing foreign."

A lash-lifting procedure, explained Ms Jaenke, is sort of like a perm for your eyelashes.

It takes about an hour and it will make your lashes longer and give them a curl.

"It involves minimal maintenance (and) it lasts for six weeks," she said.

Ms Jaenke has just received some positive feedback on her lash-lifting technique.

She recently posted a photo demonstrating her skill to a global competition site run by Ex-Import Niche Products - a company which produces a lash-lifting product called Elleebana.

Out of about 1800 entrants, Ms Jaenke was notified, her photo made the top 10.

"I wasn't expecting it, but it's nice to get picked out, there were so many entrants," she said.

"It's nice to see your (technique) is eye-catching."

She said part of the reason for the growth in popularity of the technique was due to technological advances.

"The procedure used to be heated and people just weren't fond of it," she said.

Now it's a simple procedure, it takes no longer than an hour.

"People are (then) free to do (other) things to their lashes, they can put make-up on them - it just gives them an enhanced look.

"So it's super popular now."