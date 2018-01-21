Menu
Gladstone intercultural group thanks its volunteers

GIVING BACK: Rikki Razon arrived in Gladstone a year ago from the Philippines and is now volunteering with Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours. INSET: A barbecue to thank the volunteers was held yesterday. Mike Richards GLA190118WINP
Andrew Thorpe
by

RIKKI Razon knows what it means to give back.

The Philippino-born young man and his family moved to Gladstone just over a year ago, and were helped to settle in by WIN (Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours).

He now volunteers his own time with the group, managing its social media accounts and producing a newsletter every week.

"It's good, I'm helping a lot of people,” he said.

Mr Razon and four others were recognised for their efforts at a special barbecue hosted by WIN yesterday at East Shores.

Welcoming intercultural Neighbours are seeing in the new year and thanking their volunteers with a picnic at East Shores.
Welcoming intercultural Neighbours are seeing in the new year and thanking their volunteers with a picnic at East Shores. Mike Richards GLA190118WINP

Elmira Esfahani, the group's project officer and volunteer coordinator, said the role played by people like Mr Razon was crucial in helping people new to Gladstone get accustomed to their surroundings.

"When you're new in the community, it's important to get involved and these volunteers help people know more about what is happening,” she said.

"When someone comes from another background, they might have the experience, they come with a good resume, but they are not confident because of the language barrier.

"We wanted to show our volunteers that all the work they've done for us is much appreciated and we know the value of what they're doing for us.”

Gladstone Observer
