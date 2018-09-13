Gladstone inspired wall mural

IN THE PICTURE: David Collins, Tristan Vickery, Jakib Holmes, Kendall MacBeath, Petica Langford and Angie Goodrem with the mural wall at Unique Quality Care.

THREE bare walls, some paint, bits of recycled rubbish and lots of enthusiasm was all that was needed to transform a room in the offices at Unique Quality Care.

Business owner Alana McMullen said the result was amazing for the room and for the participants.

"We had some young people with disabilities who were interested in learning how to do art," she said.

"So we gave them a little briefing on what we would like on our wall which was something to represent the Gladstone region.

"I thought they would do well, but they surprised themselves.

"They never realised they were capable of what they produced.

"But once we find out what lights them up and makes them feel positive about themselves it makes them want to do other things.

They want to take on challenges in other area of their lives.

"For one young lady doing the mural has altered her life, she's just trying everything that comes her way now."

Tracey Smith was the artist hired to work with the participants.

"They came up with the different techniques to use on the wall and the 3D effects," Ms McMullen said.

"Tracy has an amazing knack in bringing out the natural artist in people."

Everything was in consultation with the participants and from the initial concept to completion took 11 months.

"We had a group of five people who turned up consistently each week," she said.

"Others came whenever they could, but they all contributed to the wall.

"Whether is was cutting out leaves or donating materials."

Local businesses also pitched in.

"We had material donated from The Paint Place, Harbour City Carpet and Tiles, the Creative Recycling Centre and Brad Busteed," Ms McMullen said.

"This town is so generous."