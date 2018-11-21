Gladstone innovators to shine at showcase

GLADSTONE'S Resource sector will be in the spotlight today with exhibits at a Regional Showcase to over 800 resource industry delegates at the Queensland Resources Council's State of the Sector Forum at Brisbane.

Over the past year five Gladstone Engineering Alliance (GEA) member businesses have been developing a new and innovative product aimed at the Mining, Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) sector.

GEA acting Chief Executive Officer Julie Gelder said all of the participating businesses possess innovative solutions that are in the early stages of market development and have significant potential for application in the METS sector.

"The showcase will demonstrate how their emerging capabilities, technologies and solutions can help us prepare for the future and address the challenges the mining and resource industries face,” Ms Gelder said.

"It's a great demonstration of the levels of ingenuity that exist here in Queensland.”

Gladstone business Multitrade Building Hire will be showcasing their innovative Mobile and Self-Contained Crib Rooms at the Regional Showcase. Managing director Anthony Groen-Int-Woud said the buildings are designed to address the problems of slow project mobilisation times, high production costs, safety in reduced plant-personnel interaction and quality standards.

"Designed for the construction, oil, mining and and gas industries our Mobile & Self-contained Crib Rooms offer a turn-key solution that can arrive on site and commence operations immediately,” Mr Groen-Int-Woud said.

The event will be held in conjunction with one of the resource sector's signature events, the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) State of the Sector Forum, taking place at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the resources industry was one of the major investors in regional Queensland.