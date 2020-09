A young boy suffered burns from a fire at Gladstone on Sunday night.

AN 18-month-old boy was injured in a fire mishap at Gladstone on Sunday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a house in the Toolooa suburb just prior to 8pm.

She said the infant suffered burns to a hand from a fire.

The QAS spokeswoman said the youngster was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.