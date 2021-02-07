Gladstone infant hospitalised with burns
Paramedics rushed to a West Gladstone home on Sunday morning after a report an infant had spilt hot coffee on themself.
Ambulance officers were dispatched to a Melbourne St residence at 10.30am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient sustained “very minor burns” and was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
