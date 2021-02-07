Menu
Paramedics went to the aid of a Gladstone infant on Saturday morning after a report of a hot coffee spill. FILE PHOTO.
News

Gladstone infant hospitalised with burns

Darryn Nufer
7th Feb 2021 11:24 AM
Paramedics rushed to a West Gladstone home on Sunday morning after a report an infant had spilt hot coffee on themself.

Ambulance officers were dispatched to a Melbourne St residence at 10.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient sustained “very minor burns” and was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

