Gladstone industry links up for GEA Supply Chain Expo

WORKING TOGETHER: Lisa Austin from Test and Tag Gladstone displays her services at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Expo at CQUniversity.

MORE than 60 local businesses made an appearance at the CQUni Gladstone Marina campus today for the Gladstone Engineers Alliance Supply Chain Expo.

Suppliers, contractors, jobseekers and procurers packed the Leo Zussino Building to see what the best and brightest of Gladstone's industry sector had to offer.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance CEO Carli Homann said the event, now in its second year, was created by GEA in response to its members feeling overlooked when it came to being considered for major contracts.

"What we were hearing was ... people were saying there was no one here locally that could perform a certain job,” she said.

"We also had procurement departments sitting in Brisbane for these major industries making decisions.

"They were doing a quick Google search and if no one came up they were going to someone in Brisbane.

"It's about making sure people - major industry and the general community - are aware of the capability and the skills that we have in our own backyard.”

Lisa Austin, manager and owner of electrical safety business Test and Tag Gladstone, was pleased with the response she had received at her stall just a few hours into the expo.

For the long-time Gladstone local, the event was about improving name recognition after expanding services and re-branding her business in January.

"It's just me at the moment - I use other contractors if the jobs are too big,” she said.

"Other businesses are approaching me today to sell me stuff so I can on-sell it for them.

"And it's working out for all of us.

"We're all intertwining and not stepping on each other's toes.”