Gladstone industry leader says going digital will get your business noticed

CEO Carli Homann is encouraging companies to amp up their digital platform to attract the attention of big industry employers.

DIGITAL practices are imperative in today's business world and according to Gladstone Engineering Alliance CEO, Carli Homann, without a digital presence you are unlikely to attract the attention of major companies like Adani.

Ms Homann said Adani's regional content manager recently said without a working web page, you would not be noticed.

"Adani will check out your web page before making a phone call and speaking to you,” she said.

"They need to find all the information they want on the Internet and on your web page.”

GEA encourages businesses to be innovative in the digital realm and provides relevant advice, statistical information, business development workshops and networking opportunities for small to medium businesses.

"We work to lobby government,” Ms Homann said.

"A classic example of that is around State Government tenders.

"We are working towards more of those being awarded to local business and preparing our members so they can tender for a lot of these projects.”

Gladstone Engineering Alliance is holding an educational workshop on September 13 to help skill up local business in this way.

"Adani is encouraging companies from CQ to skill up local people,” Ms Homann said.

"GEA is maximising industry local content in regional Queensland and that's providing a convenient access point to enable industry to better engage and communicate with local business and the community in Gladstone.

"We want to enhance local business capability, as well as collaborate and partner with industry to deliver full, fair and reasonable opportunities to participate in all aspects of the local supply chain.”

Adani regional content manager Ben Hughes will reveal potential jobs on offer and the necessary skills required to deliver their projects.

Groups being innovative in the digital realm could also be up for the GEA Industry Awards, Ms Homann said.

"These awards showcase and celebrate the exceptional quality of the local businesses that make up the industrial supply chain across Central Queensland,” she said.

"Our local businesses have coordinated the delivery of world-class industrial projects and the GEA wants to promote the capability of these businesses and leaders that keep the momentum of success going.”

The GEA September industry briefing will host a special presentation by Mr Hughes and Australian Business Consulting and Solutions business advisor Rod Murray.

Mr Hughes will speak about Adani's local content plan and how local business can become tender ready for the Carmichael mine and rail project.

Mr Murray will explain how business can develop "better” practices and provide information on entering joint ventures and collaborating with other local businesses to win larger tenders.