Gladstone in Scott Morrison's final stops

LAST PITCH: Prime Minister Scott Morrison joins Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in Gladstone on the final day of campaigning ahead of today's federal election.

ON THE eve of the election, Prime Minister Scott Morrison made one last stop to the Port City.

He was joined by member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at the Grand Oak Hotel where they discussed franking credits, sustainable power, education and big development projects with a group of retirees and other community members.

Mr Morrison included Gladstone in his whistle-stop tour of Queensland regional seats, while Bill Shorten visited seats in Sydney and Melbourne.

"We believe your money is better in your hands,” Mr Morrison told the audience.

"There's a future (in Gladstone) and we want to make sure that future stays here.”

Incumbent Mr O'Dowd said the seat of Flynn was a make or break for the LNP urging voters to consider the policies of the two major parties and how they were being costed.

"If we lose Flynn we lose government,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"It's very important Flynn. It's very important for the economy of Australia with coal and aluminium.”