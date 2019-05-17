Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAST PITCH: Prime Minister Scott Morrison joins Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in Gladstone on the final day of campaigning ahead of today's federal election.
LAST PITCH: Prime Minister Scott Morrison joins Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in Gladstone on the final day of campaigning ahead of today's federal election. Matt Taylor GLA170519SCOMO
Politics

Gladstone in Scott Morrison's final stops

liana walker
by
17th May 2019 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON THE eve of the election, Prime Minister Scott Morrison made one last stop to the Port City.

He was joined by member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at the Grand Oak Hotel where they discussed franking credits, sustainable power, education and big development projects with a group of retirees and other community members.

Mr Morrison included Gladstone in his whistle-stop tour of Queensland regional seats, while Bill Shorten visited seats in Sydney and Melbourne.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in Gladstone on the final day of campaigning ahead of the 18 May federal election.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in Gladstone on the final day of campaigning ahead of the 18 May federal election. Alyssia Hampson GLA170519SCOMO

"We believe your money is better in your hands,” Mr Morrison told the audience.

"There's a future (in Gladstone) and we want to make sure that future stays here.”

Incumbent Mr O'Dowd said the seat of Flynn was a make or break for the LNP urging voters to consider the policies of the two major parties and how they were being costed.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd made a final plea to voters on the campaign trail ahead of the 2019 election held on 18 May 2019. Ken spoke to media from his office on 17 May, unveiling his
Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd made a final plea to voters on the campaign trail ahead of the 2019 election held on 18 May 2019. Ken spoke to media from his office on 17 May, unveiling his "biggest fan", Rocky the dog. Matt Taylor GLA170519KENO

"If we lose Flynn we lose government,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"It's very important Flynn. It's very important for the economy of Australia with coal and aluminium.”

2019 election election flynn prime minister scott morrison
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    Politics All the information you need to know for this year's federal election and coverage of the events as they happen

    UPDATE: Truck rollover in Bancroft

    premium_icon UPDATE: Truck rollover in Bancroft

    News Emergency crews are currently on the way

    • 17th May 2019 4:16 PM
    Gladstone woman gifts RSPCA dog coats for this winter season

    premium_icon Gladstone woman gifts RSPCA dog coats for this winter season

    News A Gladstone woman has shown her support for the RSPCA.

    • 17th May 2019 5:04 PM
    'Slightly favoured': Experts and bookie share Flynn insights

    premium_icon 'Slightly favoured': Experts and bookie share Flynn insights

    News Political academics weigh in on the state of play in Flynn.