Gladstone in ‘perfect triangle for growth’ – Stoker

GLADSTONE is uniquely positioned of all the cities in Australia to capitalise post COVID-19, says Federal Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker.

The first female Federal LNP senator in Australia was in Gladstone yesterday as part of her role to meet business owners and industry heads to help deliver more opportunities for the people of Gladstone.

“Gladstone is in a really special position, its got the port, its got access to agriculture, its got access to minerals and its got access to a lot of processing,” Ms Stoker said.

“It is in this perfect triangle for growth.

“What we need to do as governments and as a commercial community is come together to make sure that we are getting all the barriers to investment out of the way.

“We need to be providing the connections in infrastructure and in skills that are needed to help this place absolutely grow and explode.”

During the day, Ms Stoker said she attended the 54th anniversary commemoration of The Battle of Long Tan, at Anzac Park with state LNP candidate Ron Harding.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding and Federal Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker. Picture Rodney Stevens

Following that, she was the guest of honour at a GADPL fundraising luncheon for Communities for Children.

“Ron Harding came to my attention because he has been a long term contributor to a whole bunch of community causes throughout the Gladstone region over many years,” Ms Stoker said.

“He’s got his own business of longstanding in CQ Tools and that means he understands what’s needed to bring economic opportunity to the region, it means he knows what’s needed to create the environment where employers can put on more staff.

“He knows what’s needed to make sure that it is attractive to invest here.

“I am always keen to hear from people on the ground, about the ways that can happen.

“It would be wonderful for him to bring all that expertise and that passion for this region into parliament and be a fighter down in Brisbane for the needs of every mum and dad and every worker and every business person in this town.”

Federal Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker, Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman and LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding at a fundraising lunch for Communities for Children. Picture Rodney Stevens

Visiting cities like Gladstone to ensure the community is benefiting from Government policies is just part of life on the road.

“It’s really important to me that I am talking to locals in all of the different regional communities around Queensland to make sure that the policies that we are coming up with as a coalition work,” Ms Stoker said.

“To make sure they work for Gladstone as well as they work for the southeast corner, as well as they work for Winton or the Cape.

“I’m speaking with local small business owners about the ways that we can make sure it’s as simple and easy as possible to do business in the future.

“We’ve been talking with some of the key industries about opportunities that exist for investment into the future, to bring more jobs and more opportunity to people who live here.”

OTHER STORIES:

Luncheon focused on parenting support for Gladstone

Senator’s call to arms in maiden speech