Gladstone hotel up for major tourism awards

ACCOLADES: Craig Conley, from Mercure Hotels Gladstone, is hopeful for a win at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

ACCOLADES: Craig Conley, from Mercure Hotels Gladstone, is hopeful for a win at the Queensland Tourism Awards. Matt Taylor GLA110719BIBA

THE opportunity to take a good look at their business was what inspired this hotel manager to nominate for the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Mercure Hotel Gladstone is up for an award alongside 1770 Reef Tours.

General manager Craig Conley said the nomination process was an opportunity to reflect on the hotel.

"We found it a very fruitful exercise to run through the questions and really (take an) in-depth look at the business and what we had done and areas that we need to strengthen as well,” Mr Conley said.

"It's an opportunity to reward the staff and at the same time build the business further.”

The four-and-a-half star hotel features two restaurants, a bar and a full fitness centre and works in conjunction with the Yaralla Sports Club.

Mr Conley said these facilities were what made him believe the hotel could win.

"We are a not-for-profit organisation as well,” Mr Conley said.

"It's something the staff are quite proud of.

"We know exactly where the money's going - back into the community and facilities which we provide.”

The hotel is no stranger to awards. It's won three Best in Business awards and best mid-scale in the Accor internal awards.

Mr Conley said awards like this helped put Gladstone on the map.

"We've got a lot going for us and we should be proud of where we live and the product and service we provide,” he said.

Residents are able to vote for the Mercure Hotel in the People's Choice award online.

Award winners will be announced at the Queensland Tourism Awards gala ceremony to be held on the Sunshine Coast on November 8.