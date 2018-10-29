Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Hospital's new clinical directors Dr Tony Eidan and Dr Darren Bowles bring years of experience.
Gladstone Hospital's new clinical directors Dr Tony Eidan and Dr Darren Bowles bring years of experience.
Health

Gladstone Hospital's new directors bring unique skill set

Tegan Annett
by
29th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Hospital's new clinical directors bring specialities never seen at the service and a passion to attract more medical staff.

General physician Darren Bowles has arrived from the United Kingdom and has started work as the clinical director of medicine, and Tony Eidan is the hospital's first clinical director of anaesthetics, arriving from Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth.

Dr Bowles has advanced training in respiratory medicine and sleep medicine.

He hopes to set up a one-stop diagnostic service for Gladstone people with chronic lung disease, and explore the development of a sleep service to deal with suspected sleep apnoea and respiratory failure.

Dr Eidan, a consultant anaesthetist, is also a specialist intensivist, bringing skills expected to be invaluable as the hospital builds capacity to include an Intensive Care Unit.

They have made it a priority to build their specialist team.

Dr Eidan has recruited three specialist anaesthetists who are expected to arrive in Gladstone within six months.

Dr Bowles is planning to use his network of colleagues in the UK to try to tempt more general physicians to make the move.

They are both loving life in Gladstone, making the most of the outdoor lifestyle and Gladstone weather.

Dr Eidan volunteers on Quoin Island once a month with the turtle rehabilitation centre.

Dr Bowles said Gladstone had fantastic facilities for families.

Related Items

central queensland hospital and health service gladstone hospital health specialists
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WHAT'S NEXT: First forums for $300m retirement village plan

    premium_icon WHAT'S NEXT: First forums for $300m retirement village plan

    News THE Gladstone Region family behind a $300million proposed retirement village will answer residents' questions at the first community forums about the project.

    • 29th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Scheme gives cash incentive to recycle

    premium_icon Scheme gives cash incentive to recycle

    News Find out the locations of Gladstone's container recycle points.

    • 29th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Successful event a feast for the senses

    premium_icon Successful event a feast for the senses

    News The attraction visited by more than 8000 is expected to return.

    • 29th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    MULTIPLE FIRES: QFES battled two blazes south of Gladstone

    MULTIPLE FIRES: QFES battled two blazes south of Gladstone

    Environment Multiple grass fires reported south of Miriam Vale.

    Local Partners