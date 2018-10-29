Gladstone Hospital's new directors bring unique skill set

Gladstone Hospital's new clinical directors Dr Tony Eidan and Dr Darren Bowles bring years of experience.

Gladstone Hospital's new clinical directors Dr Tony Eidan and Dr Darren Bowles bring years of experience.

GLADSTONE Hospital's new clinical directors bring specialities never seen at the service and a passion to attract more medical staff.

General physician Darren Bowles has arrived from the United Kingdom and has started work as the clinical director of medicine, and Tony Eidan is the hospital's first clinical director of anaesthetics, arriving from Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth.

Dr Bowles has advanced training in respiratory medicine and sleep medicine.

He hopes to set up a one-stop diagnostic service for Gladstone people with chronic lung disease, and explore the development of a sleep service to deal with suspected sleep apnoea and respiratory failure.

Dr Eidan, a consultant anaesthetist, is also a specialist intensivist, bringing skills expected to be invaluable as the hospital builds capacity to include an Intensive Care Unit.

They have made it a priority to build their specialist team.

Dr Eidan has recruited three specialist anaesthetists who are expected to arrive in Gladstone within six months.

Dr Bowles is planning to use his network of colleagues in the UK to try to tempt more general physicians to make the move.

They are both loving life in Gladstone, making the most of the outdoor lifestyle and Gladstone weather.

Dr Eidan volunteers on Quoin Island once a month with the turtle rehabilitation centre.

Dr Bowles said Gladstone had fantastic facilities for families.