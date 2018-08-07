Gladstone hospital's art gallery kicks off with $30k funding

IT'S amazing what art can do for your health, which is why Calliope artist and photographer Katrina Elliot is working towards bringing an art gallery to the Gladstone Hospital.

She has been working on the Gladstone Hospital project for the past 12 months, inspired to give back to the community after her friend Loris Corowa lost her battle with cancer in 2014.

The Flying Arts Alliance is helping out with $29,930 in regional arts funding to support the hospital gallery project.

Ms Elliot said she was delighted to see the project unfold and add some colour to clinical spaces.

"I am so excited to be able to bring this project to our hospital and it will bring great opportunities for our rural schools and our local artists as well as general visitors to our hospital,” she said.

"After experiencing what art could do in a hospital environment from a previous project in 2016, I knew I wanted to come back and do something new.”

Apart from the development of the art gallery, the funding is also being used for a 12-month "Artz Hub” program at the hospital. Ms Elliot said the gallery would engage the community by showing works from local schools, local professional artists and hospital patients.

The Artz Hub program will offer patients a creative outlet during their stay at the hospital.

The Loris Corowa Art Gallery will be located on level one at Gladstone Hospital.