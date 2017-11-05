News

Gladstone Hospital to the rescue after Rockhampton was full

HELPING HAND: Baby Kaiden Storey was born at Gladstone Hospital after a lack of room in Rockhampton.
HELPING HAND: Baby Kaiden Storey was born at Gladstone Hospital after a lack of room in Rockhampton. Matt Taylor GLA021117
Matt Taylor
by

A YOUNG couple from Rockhampton had a Rocky start with the birth of their first child as they were forced to make a sudden trip to Gladstone for his arrival on Halloween.

Kaiden Storey was born at Gladstone hospital at 12.17pm, after his parents had to make the quick trip south, a move that his dad Nathan labelled as "a very stressful time".

"For me, I had to drive my own vehicle down," he said.

"The Rocky base hospital ended up paying for accommodation for me.

"They had a lack of staff and a lack of birthing rooms."

Mum Tegan Schwerin was brought down separately, which came as an unexpected twist.

"I came down by ambulance, last minute," she said.

Despite the initial setbacks, Kaiden was eventually introduced into the world as a happy and healthy eight-pound one-ounce baby.

Asked if their firstborn would be their last, the young couple were contemplative as to whether there were more kids on the cards.

"Yes, but not straightaway," Mum said.

Having come such a long way to give birth, the couple were hoping they would be able to head back to Rockhampton by Thursday, November 2.

While they were looking forward to getting their new addition home, Dad said that much of their extended family were unaware of the birth.

Mum Tegan thanked the staff for the care provided, and said they had been good to deal with.

Topics:  babies birth health maternity gladstone

Gladstone Observer

