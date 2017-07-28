Gladstone Hospital star performer recognised

Gladstone winner Anne-Marie Rawson (center) was presented with the CQ Health Values Award by sponsor Rachel Nicol from QSuper (left) and Acting Executive Director Gladstone-Banana Mellisa Wakefield (right).

GLADSTONE'S very own Anne-Marie Rawson of the Gladstone Hospital Pharmacy Department has been awarded the CQ Health Values Award for her noteworthy job performance.

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service recognised its star performers at the 2017 MedRecruit CQ Health Staff Recognition Awards gala on Thursday night at the CQ Leagues Club at Rockhampton.

Presenting the awards was Chief Executive Steve Williamson.

"We received almost 200 nominations in this year's awards, which is a great indication of the pride our staff have in their teams and each other," he said.

"It was a very difficult task for the judges to choose winners from a stellar field, and I thank them for their efforts.

MORE | News

>> Community Donations beneficiaries announced, over $100k approved

>> Proposed Federal Government cuts to Medicare could hit Flynn hard

Ms Raswon was presented her award for "consistently displaying CQ Health's values of care, integrity, respect and commitment," a statement said.

Another Gladstone Region award recipient was the Biloela Hospital Operational Services team, who won the Team of the Year award while their Paediatric Nurse Educator Bree Walker won Employee of the Year.

"Bree was chosen because she has displayed all of our health service's core values of care, commitment, integrity and respect in her 14 years with CQ Health. She is always willing to go above and her role not only in her area of Paediatrics, but for anyone who needs a hand," a statement said.

The Biloela team was also recognised for the care they take of their co-workers and their community, regularly holding fund raisers and offering support to workmates in need.

A great example of their work is exhibited every year, with their efforts to make sure Meals on Wheels clients always have a memorable Christmas lunch.

Mr Williamson said though health workers were caring people by nature and did not enter their chosen profession for public accolades, it was essential they were recognised for their contributions.

You may also be interested in:

Junior rugby club promotes healthy living with Technicolour Fun Run

"These annual awards are a small way of us saying a big 'thank-you' to our wonderful staff for their dedication and commitment to providing top-class health care to central Queenslanders," he said.

"It's all a part of building a great place to work, and recognising our staff who show good examples of living by CQ Health's values.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service recognised its star performers at its 2017 MedRecruit CQ Health Staff Recognition Awards gala presentation at CQ Leagues Club in Rockhampton on Thursday night. Among the award recipients are Board Chair Paul Bell and Chief Executive Steve Williamson. Contributed

Other category winners on the night were:

- Clinical Excellence Award: Pharmacists Celia Anich and Anjela Pham-Nguyen

- Compassion Award: Biloela Midwife Maria Fogarty

- Community (People's Choice) Award: Capricorn Coast Emergency Department

- Improvement and Innovation Award: Rockhampton Hospital Surgical Unit

- Inclusion and Diversity Award: Woorabinda Health Service

- Chairman's Award for Outstanding Achievement: ICU Director Dr David Austin

- Chief Executive's Behind the Scenes Award: Business Assurance Analyst Sandi Brill.

Mr Williamson said "I congratulate all of our winners, but also the other finalists and nominees. I am very proud to lead such a fantastic team and I know they deserve to be thanked for the effort they put in every day to care for their fellow Central Queenslanders."