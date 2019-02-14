Gladstone Hospital staff numbers boosted

CARING: The newest graduate nurses and midwives at Gladstone Hospital, (from left) Ali Hillhouse, Tayla Stylianou, Katelyn Holden, Caitlin Morris, Tori Turner, Gaby Barnicott, Sheila Croskerry, Natalie Bird and Megan Pajonk.

CARING: The newest graduate nurses and midwives at Gladstone Hospital, (from left) Ali Hillhouse, Tayla Stylianou, Katelyn Holden, Caitlin Morris, Tori Turner, Gaby Barnicott, Sheila Croskerry, Natalie Bird and Megan Pajonk. Contributed

GLADSTONE Hospital welcomed nine new nurse and midwife recruits last week in an overall boost to Central Queensland public hospital numbers.

The nine Gladstone recruits were among 57 new graduates starting across CQ Health hospitals.

After completing a week of orientation they are now working across wards as vital members of the clinical teams.

They'll receive mentoring from senior nurses, clinical facilitators and educators throughout the year as they transition from life as a nursing student to a healthcare professional.

Two of the nurses - Sheila Croskerry and Tayla Stylianou - went to university together, which has made the transition of working together much easier.

Sheila is originally from the Sunshine Coast but has been living in Gladstone for the past six years. Both she and Tayla graduated in December from CQUniversity.

"We did orientation last week and this is our first week on the wards. We'll do six months in one area and six months in a different area," Sheila said.

Sheila is in the medical/surgical ward and Tayla, who moved up from Victoria about six years ago to escape the cold, is in perioperative nursing.

"Periop is theatre, day surgery - everywhere you go to have a procedure done," Tayla said.

"You work with a senior nurse and they support you with your new role."