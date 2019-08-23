Gladstone hospital is on a 'journey': Gladstone MP

HEALTH SERVICE: State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said there was more work to be done on the Gladstone Hospital.

Matt Taylor GLA130319SCHOOL

STATE member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was committed to helping improve health services in the region but there was "more work to be done”.

He did not attend Wednesday night's health services meeting but acknowledged the community sentiment and the petition currently circulating which was addressed at the gathering.

"To those who have signed the local petition, I acknowledge your passion, I too am passionate about improving service delivery at the Gladstone Hospital,” Mr Butcher said.

"But I say this- we are on a journey and we have come a long way”.

"Staffing numbers have increased and are continuously improving, we are building a brand new $42 million Accident and Emergency Department that will be twice as big as the last one and we are increasing the services on offer locally,” Mr Butcher said.