26°
News

Gladstone hospital faced a busy baby boom

BABY JOY: Clinical midwife consultant Anna Hooper, mum Sarah Barber, baby Cash James Barber and maternity unit manager Sharon Graham.
BABY JOY: Clinical midwife consultant Anna Hooper, mum Sarah Barber, baby Cash James Barber and maternity unit manager Sharon Graham. Caroline Tung
Caroline Tung
by

AUGUST turned out to be an unusually busy month for the midwives at Gladstone Hospital.

The maternity ward recorded a grand total of 58 single births on their foot board yesterday, with 30 girls and 28 boys. The average birth rate each month is about 40.

Clinical midwife consultant, Anna Hooper said the maternity staff had been particularly busy.

"Our birth rate has gone up this month by about ten,” she said.

"We were hoping to round it up to an even number and make it 60.”

Maternity unit manager, Sharon Graham said there had been "a bit of a fight going on” to see if there would be more girls or boys.

Among the little bundles of joy was Cash James Barber, who came into the world at just after 6.30am on August 31, weighing a bit more than 3.5kg.

PROUD NURSE: Maternity unit manager Sharon Graham showing off the foot board for August.
PROUD NURSE: Maternity unit manager Sharon Graham showing off the foot board for August. Caroline Tung

His mum Sarah Barber, 26, said it was third time lucky after being in stress mode twice with a bodgie foetal doppler (to monitor the baby's heartbeat).

"I woke up this morning at four o'clock and thought I was having my second false alarm with Braxton Hicks,” she said.

"I rang one of the lovely midwives out here and within an hour I had Cash.”

"He shares the same birthday as his dad, which is August 31, so that's quite gifting.”

The couple are already parents to seven-year-old son Tyrone, and were hoping to have two children.

"(Tyrone) was pretty excited to meet his little brother this morning. He wanted to kiss and cuddle him and take him to school,” Sarah said.

As of August 31, 56 women were expected to give birth at Gladstone Hospital in September, which is traditionally a busy month in maternity units being nine months after the Christmas, New Year break.

July saw 28 girls and 19 boys born in Gladstone Hospital.

Gladstone Observer
Agnes airport on Shorten's radar and other big Gladstone region plans

Agnes airport on Shorten's radar and other big Gladstone region...

Find out what big ideas and projects council raised with the leader of the ALP

Victim's family angry killer will walk in less than a year

VICTIM: Justin Chapman died after he was stabbed in the chest at a South Gladstone residence in December 2015.

Victim's siblings break down after career criminal's sentence

Who's to blame for falling apprentice numbers?

ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES: ALE fourth-year apprentice Jack Todd learns to master fixing big machines like cranes.

End of resources boom sees governments looking to prop up positions.

Centrelink not for drug users: O'Dowd

Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.

Ken O'Dowd asks should we drug test Centrelink recipients.

Local Partners