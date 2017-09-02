Gladstone hospital faced a busy baby boom

AUGUST turned out to be an unusually busy month for the midwives at Gladstone Hospital.

The maternity ward recorded a grand total of 58 single births on their foot board yesterday, with 30 girls and 28 boys. The average birth rate each month is about 40.

Clinical midwife consultant, Anna Hooper said the maternity staff had been particularly busy.

"Our birth rate has gone up this month by about ten,” she said.

"We were hoping to round it up to an even number and make it 60.”

Maternity unit manager, Sharon Graham said there had been "a bit of a fight going on” to see if there would be more girls or boys.

Among the little bundles of joy was Cash James Barber, who came into the world at just after 6.30am on August 31, weighing a bit more than 3.5kg.

PROUD NURSE: Maternity unit manager Sharon Graham showing off the foot board for August. Caroline Tung

His mum Sarah Barber, 26, said it was third time lucky after being in stress mode twice with a bodgie foetal doppler (to monitor the baby's heartbeat).

"I woke up this morning at four o'clock and thought I was having my second false alarm with Braxton Hicks,” she said.

"I rang one of the lovely midwives out here and within an hour I had Cash.”

"He shares the same birthday as his dad, which is August 31, so that's quite gifting.”

The couple are already parents to seven-year-old son Tyrone, and were hoping to have two children.

"(Tyrone) was pretty excited to meet his little brother this morning. He wanted to kiss and cuddle him and take him to school,” Sarah said.

As of August 31, 56 women were expected to give birth at Gladstone Hospital in September, which is traditionally a busy month in maternity units being nine months after the Christmas, New Year break.

July saw 28 girls and 19 boys born in Gladstone Hospital.