Gladstone Hospital emergency department making progress

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson, board member of CQ hospital and health service PJ Sobhanian, project manager Jason Mulcahy, board member Tina Zawila and regional manager Clinton Bloomfield updates media on the upgrades to Gladstone's new emergency department. Matt Taylor GLA280619HOSP

THE new $42 million dollar Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department is tracking along well to meet its original expected completion date of mid-2020.

It's expected the new facility, which will double the size of the current facility, will allow greater access for patients and will attract medical professionals to the Gladstone region.

Unveiling the progress to date today, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said it was "absolutely fantastic” to see the project taking shape.

More than 100 construction jobs have already been created by the project and Mr Williamson said this trend would continue once it was built as the hospital's workforce increased.

"We are seeing a real boom in activity in the emergency department ... so this is a really well needed facility,” Mr Williamson said.

"We have got many more permanently employed doctors now than we had 12 months, 24 months ago - and we will be seeing that continue going forward.”

Following the opening of the emergency department, Mr Williamson said patients could expect "really positive changes” including better access and a quality experience.

Upon completion, Mr Williamson said the current emergency department would be transformed into an outpatients department.

"People in Gladstone will have great access to outpatients as well as a great service and a facility and a fantastic new emergency department,” Mr Williamson said.

The new facility will also include a separate children's emergency department which will provide a "much better experience for children, much better experience for their families.”

He said patients would be able to receive their outpatient appointments and more surgeries here rather than travelling outside of the Gladstone region.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service board member Dr PJ Sobhanian said the project would bring "confidence back to Gladstone”.

"People can be confident that when an emergency occurs, they can come to a facility that's of a good size that can care for you and your family,” Dr Sobhanian said.

Dr Sobhanian said it was also a great attraction for those who wanted to practise medicine in Gladstone.

"We're bringing care closer to peoples homes, we're investing in important health services to help our workforce.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the upgrade was an investment in the future of healthcare.

"I am confident that the new facilities will meet the current and future healthcare needs of the people in Gladstone and surrounding communities.”