Gladstone hooks into Aussie audience on national TV show

CREEK TO GLADSTONE: Celebrity angler Scott Hillier will be filming his TV show, Creek to Coast , in Gladstone this week. The show airs on Channel 7 every Saturday at 5pm. Matt Taylor GLA060218FISH

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

NATIONAL and valuable exposure is what Gladstone is set to hook into.

Scott Hillier arrived yesterday to film the Creek to Coast TV show, which is now broadcast throughout Australia.

Hillier is filming with Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing owner Justin Nye and will hit the saltwater and freshwater for barramundi.

"Gladstone is regarded as a good fishing destination, so we're here to promote the place as somewhere to stay, and while you're here go for a fish," he said.

With the saltwater barra season opening last Thursday, Hillier's main target is barramundi.

They will fish the Boyne River today for barramundi, and then head to Lake Awoonga tomorrow. Hillier is also hoping to hit the flats at Turkey Beach.

"When you're up here, people automatically think barramundi, so they're our number one target," Hillier said.

It's hoped the TV show will air in about a month-and-a-half.

Hillier has been fishing in Gladstone before and said he was looking forward to chasing some great species.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said having the show filming here put a focus on "our hero experience for this region".

"The fishing is world class, as well as the diversity from freshwater impoundment fishing of Lake Awoonga, through to the inshore estuary of the harbour, rivers and creek systems, and then the amazing blue/turquoise water of the Southern Great Barrier Reef," he said.

Hillier was filming part of his show yesterday at the Oak and Vine restaurant while he is staying at the Oaks Grand Gladstone.