Gladstone honey industry bucks global trend

YUMMY HONEY: Joe Adkins, a local beekeeper, keeps bees pesticide free. This is in light of recent global research which found over 75% of honey samples tested worldwide contain pesticides.

WORRYING findings for the future of honey were published in a recent issue of well-known peer-reviewed journal Science.

The authors of a recent study analysed 198 honey samples from across the world and found neonicotinoid pesticides in 75% of them.

The decline of pollinators on a global level has been concerning researchers for some time.

Neonicotinoid pesticides "have been identified or suspected as a key factor responsible for this decline” said the paper's authors.

But Gladstone honey producer Joe Adkins, said, at least in our backyard, we don't need to worry just yet.

He has his honey tested yearly for traces of pesticides and so far it has come back clean.

Mr Adkins, a third-generation bee keeper, said to ensure the purity of his honey, he is very careful where he places his hives.

"I don't have them in orchards because of the sprays,” he said.

"I'm deadset against putting hives near orchards.”

European honey bees will forage within about a 1.5km radius, Mr Adkins said, and he has to make sure that radius doesn't include orchards or even plantations of strawberries because of the pesticides.

Mr Adkins says the best place to put his hives is in heavily timbered areas, away from farms where insecticides, herbicides and fungicides may be used.

"I can't say my honey is organic, but it must be pretty close,” he said.

Instead of pesticides, Mr Adkins identified his biggest concerns for the health of his bees was the South African small hive beetle.

Surprisingly, he also said cane toads could be a big problem.

"Toads consume a lot of bees, especially when the hive's on the ground,” he said.

"When I was controlling toads, I would kill 75 to 100 in one night.”

He now puts his hives on a stand to reduce access.

But he said cane toads can be crafty.

He's seen "cases where cane toads will piggyback each other, until the top one gets level with the (hive) entrance and can eat the bees.”

He said the findings in Science were concerning news from a honey producer's perspective.