Gladstone hockey stalwart honoured by Hockey QLD

A Gladstone hockey stalwart has been recognised for his selfless contribution to the sport, being awarded life membership by Hockey Queensland.

A HQ spokesman said it was awarding Darren Cavanagh life membership due to his time, effort, and devotion to hockey around regional areas as well for HQ.

“Darren is passionate about hockey, and his continuous efforts are very much appreciated by all he helps,” a HQ spokesman said.

“He has a professional and positive attitude and is a valuable volunteer for Hockey Queensland. Darren embodies the #TEAMQLD values and behaviours.”

Cavanagh has been involved in the administrative side of hockey since he was 18.

Since 1985 he was secretary of his local club Yaralla, a position he held concurrently with secretary of Gladstone Hockey Association and club delegate.

Cavanagh was secretary of Gladstone HA for 15 years, treasurer for five and record secretary for three.

As treasurer he ensured Gladstone Hockey Assocation’s financial viability and advocated to improve the hockey facilities, conducted educational programs and operated sustainably.

Cavanagh was Gladstone HA’s delegate to Hockey Queensland for 25 years and in 2010 he was elected to the Board where he served for 10 years.

Cavanagh has also served on numerous HQ committees over the years and contributed to hockey in various roles including secretary/treasurer of the Central Queensland Association.

Cavanagh also holds a HA Level 2 Technical accreditation and has been Technical Manager and Technical Officer/Judge at State Championships and is a member of HQ’s Technical Committee.

