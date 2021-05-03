Gladstone hockey prodigy receives national recognition

Ryley Bobart, 17, said he was shocked to learn he was selected in the Men's Future (Under 18) Talent Squad.

A youthful Gladstone hockey prodigy said he was honoured to be recognised as one of the country’s best young players.

Ryley Bobart, 17, was one of only 30 promising Australian players selected in Men’s Future (Under 18) Talent Squad.

“It is essentially the top thirty players in the country who will assemble as a unit for a training camp,” he said.

Bobart, a midfielder for Meteors Hockey Club, said he bounded up the stairs to tell his Mum as soon as he found out about his selection.

“It has always been a dream of mine to be selected for an Australian squad so I was over the moon really,” he said.

Bobart said he found out the news about his selection in an unconventional manner.

“My mate messaged me and said congratulations and I asked what he meant and he sent me a photo of the squad list with my name in it and I was so surprised,” he said.

Bobart said his goals and aspirations for the future was to make the U21 Queensland side and then tackle bigger challenges.

“In the next four to six years I would like to play in the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games, I would like to make it to the highest level possible but I still have work to do,” he said.

The Queensland players selected in the Men’s Future (Under 18) Talent Squads are as follows:

– Ryley Bobart

– Diarmid Chappell

– Zac McCoombes

– Ryan Wilcox

