Gladstone Hockey and Calliope Scouts snare $110k

Gladstone Sparks Ash Mcauley and Gladstone South Charli-Rose Adams in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final

GLADSTONE and District Hockey Association and the Calliope Scout Group will share in more than $110,000 in funding from council’s Sport and Active Recreation Strategic Projects Regional Enhancement Fund.

At this week’s general meeting, councillors considered two options - the council officer’s recommendation to partially fund two successful applications, or to fully-fund the two successful applications.

GRC received five applications for funding from Gladstone and District Hockey Association, Calliope Scout Group, Tannum Sands Rugby League and the Baffle Creek Community totalling $310,947.88, for projects worth $569,414.41.

“One application was moved to be assessed as a Community Project application as it did not align to the Strategic Projects fund criteria,” council documents stated.

Meteors celebrate after a 4-1 win against Sparks in the Gladstone Hockey Association A1 Men's grand final.

Gladstone and District Hockey Association applied for funding to upgrade lighting to LED lights.

Calliope Scout Group wanted to replace roofing and guttering.

Tannum Sands Rugby League hoped for $100,000 to install a First Aid and Broadcast Box with attached Machinery and Storage Area.

The Baffle Creek Community requested $100,000 to upgrade stage four of its community centre.

Council’s general manager Community Development and Events Kylie Lee said the balance of the fund stood “at around $100,000.”

“It is funding to support Sport and Active Recreation organisations to fund existing or build new facilities, where the organisation has tenure over the land,” she said.

Ms Lee said council would transfer funding from its Historical and Heritage Museums budget to cover the funding shortfall if councillors voted to fully-fund both applications.

Cr Glenn Churchill said he would support fully-funding both projects, considering all applications to Historical and Heritage Museums had been funded.

Cr Chris Cameron seconded Cr Churchill’s movement.

Cr Natalia Muszkat asked whether the council regularly received more applications than it could fund from its budget.

“It happens all of the time Cr Muszkat,” Ms Lee said.

Grace and Leah Hodson from Calliope Scouts.

“We openly accept applications from any organisation, then it is our responsibility as council officers to assess them.”

Cr Muszkat said she was concerned about the organisations who missed out on funding.

“I’m just concerned about these organisations who missed out, only by a tiny little bit, and they would have been eligible,” she said.

“I just don’t want to disappoint people, when they have done so well and come so close.”

Cr Kahn Goodluck said as more local organisations had become aware of the council funding available, more applications have flowed.

“I think that’s about $200,000, from the last couple of items, that ratepayers have been able to fund right across the region,” he said.

The motion to allocate the full funding was moved by Cr Glenn Churchill, seconded by Cr Chris Cameron and carried unanimously.

