Gladstone high school student facing expulsion for stealing

THE lawyer of a Gladstone region Year 12 student told a courtroom her client was facing expulsion after his latest offending.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

The court heard on July 13 at about 3.20pm the student entered the sports equipment room of his high school; a restricted area limited to teachers.

The teen stole a speaker from a staff member's bag, and went home. Two days later police executed a search warrant at the his home, but it turned up fruitless.

The teen told police when he got wind that other students at the school had dobbed him in, he dumped the speaker in a public bin.

Lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client's school was yet to enforce a punishment for the offence.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho said this offending occurred just two days after he had been sentenced in court for a like offence.

Ms Ho told the he would have to pay out his good behaviour bond of $300. He was also placed on a nine-month probation order.

A conviction was not recorded.