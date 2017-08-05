26°
News

Gladstone heroes to shine in state awards

Caroline Tung
| 5th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
PROUD: Wayne 'Grom' Mellick has been nominated for an award.
PROUD: Wayne 'Grom' Mellick has been nominated for an award. Paul Braven GLA140115SURF

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE surfing coach and a Boyne Island community group have been nominated in this year's Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Reef2Beach surf shop owner and operator Wayne 'Grom' Mellick from Agnes Water is in the running for Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero of the Year and Friends of Bindaree is vouching for top spot in the Awards Australia Community Group of the Year.

Community Hero Award nominee Wayne Mellick, known to many as Grom, was proud to be acknowledged, but said it was important to stay humble.

"I'm blown away by the nomination for the being a hero, but I think everybody needs to be humble," he said.

"Everyone is a hero going through every day with the battles that they have," he said.

"Obviously, I'm very proud to be nominated, but it's just a day's work in my life."

For Mr Mellick, a typical day can start at 6.45am, teaching students from beginners to advanced level in schools around the Gladstone region, then offering lessons to backpackers in the afternoon.

But the variety doesn't end there.

"I've actually taught people who are handicapped or blind, and I've also taught people who are short of limbs, with respect to their disability," Mr Mellick said.

Mr Mellick found out about the nomination after The Observer called for an interview.

In a submission to Community Achievement Awards judges, Mr Mellick has been described as "a fantastic supporter" of local events and businesses for at least 25 years.

In a statement to award organisers, his nominators and referees said "the impact of Grom is that he is extremely positive and constantly encouraging people in the area".

Friends of Bindaree president Andrew Bannerman received news of the group's nomination before heading overseas for a holiday.

In the past 20 years, Friends of Bindaree has grown to 45 volunteers who give two days a week to set up shop selling cheap clothing, furniture and other goods at Bindaree Lodge at Boyne Island.

Proceeds have reached more than $1 million over the two decades.

The group's donations have supported flood-ravaged towns in Central Queensland, as well as overseas communities previously affected by cyclones in Vanuatu and Fiji.

A self-sustaining organisation, Friends of Bindaree has helped many residents in the Boyne Island Tannum Sands area through the economic boom and bust , as well as those in the broader Gladstone community.

"It really didn't make much difference to us when the boom was on," Mr Bannerman said.

Mr Bannerman is thankful to the Boyne Island Tannum Sands community for their long-term support.

"We wouldn't exist without them - and the volunteers to help out and keep the place running," Mr Bannerman said.

"Everyone down there does such a terrific job, it's good to put a nomination for them and if we can do well out of them, it's good."

The winners will be announced on November 18.

Gladstone Observer
'We were just flattened': Victim speaks out over tragedy

'We were just flattened': Victim speaks out over tragedy

THE VICTIM of a tragic car accident which took place on December 9, 2016 speaks out for the first time.

One man's journey to honour the fallen

ON THE ROAD: Rob Eade and his travelling companion Ginge, stop at Calliope RSL for a flag placing ceremony.

Rob Eade will travel for a year to complete his quest.

Improve your mood: change your food and get exercising

IMPROVE FITNESS: David Miles, Teresa O'Malley, Rachel Donovan and Matt D'Arcy are all involved in the Hunger Games better health program.

A program designed to benefit your physical and mental health.

Paramedics aid woman bitten by snake at her home

Paramedics are on scene at a reported stabbing in Curra.

Woman in her 50s suffers snake bite at her home.

Local Partners

Catherine claims huge Calliope jackpot

CALLIOPE'S Catherine Brown is a lot richer after claiming the Multiscreen Superdraw jackpot last Thursday night.

Triathletes prepare for Botanic 2 Bridge

ON THE RUN: 3D Coaching coach Ryan McLoughlin says the Botanic 2 Bridge will offer a great warm-up for athletes ahead of major triathlon events later in the year.

Preparations well under way for up to 4000 participating runners.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Apple products worth a mint

APPLE recently discontinued the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano but if you’ve got one lying around, it might be worth more than you think.

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

72 hours of things to do this weekend

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

Here's some events happening this weekend.

MAKE YOUR MOVE NOW!

63 Daintree Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 63 Daintree Boulevard to the market. This much loved brick home (approx. 183sqm under roof) is approximately five...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 SUBMIT ALL...

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

Double Storey Home with Internal Access &amp; Plenty of Storage Space - MUST SEE!

10 Geraldine Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Calling all first home buyers....This property is great value for money in the current market and will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market and into...

CONTRACT CRASHED...UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 $150,000

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed