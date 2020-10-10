Gladstone, here’s 250 jobs helping defend the nation, without guns

GLADSTONE region residents passionate about defending our nation won’t need guns to enrol in the 2021 Australian Defence Force Cyber Gap Program.

The program, aimed at developing people to help defend and protect the nation in cyberspace, is open to all Australia’s who are already studying or enrolling in a cyber-related qualification.

You can now apply online to be part of the program, which is open to 250 students next year.

Defence Minister, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, said the ADF was looking for a diverse group of applicants who were interested in a career with Defence.

“This is an excellent opportunity to find out about the important role cyber operators play in the defence of the nation,” Minister Reynolds said.

“The program will expose participants to a range of areas including incident response, threat emulation, discovery and counter-infiltration, and network vulnerability assessments.

“Successful applicants will receive generous financial support, work experience in cyber-related roles, cyber mentoring and assistance preparing for related jobs.”

Students must be studying for the duration of the 12-month program, but can be working towards any eligible qualification at the Certificate III, Certificate IV, Diploma, Advanced Diploma or Graduate Certificate levels, to be eligible for the Cyber Gap Program.

A list of the cyber qualifications eligible for the ADF Cyber Gap Program is available on the Digital Transformation Agency website.

“While there is no obligation to join the ADF, I’m confident that the important mission our service men and women undertake in cyberspace will be an inspiring career choice,” Ms Reynolds said.

If you have any questions about the Australian Defence Force Cyber Gap Program you can email cybergap@dta.gov.au or call 02 6120 8701, or visit the website.

