Nicole Allison president of RSPCA Gladstone, Doug 'Junior' Jones From Hash House Harriers Running Club and Anna Dowling Manager of Central Lane Hotel
Gladstone Hasher's helping homeless hounds

Gregory Bray
22nd Jun 2018 4:30 AM

WHEN Gladstone's Hash House Harriers club go on their weekly run some of them like to take their dogs with them.

So it was a natural fit for the animal loving group to want to help the local RSPCA.

Hash Treasurer Rex Hallyburton said the Harriers heard about a good project that needed funding.

"The RSPCA are looking for money for a concrete pad at their facility," he said.

"We hold a raffle each month at the Central Lane Hotel and we're always looking for a good local cause to donate to."

RSPCA President Nicole Allison was delighted.

"I heard the Hash team are full of animal lovers," she said.

"We're hoping to put the money towards the purchase of materials for a cement slab.

"It's an ongoing project to get a shipping container installed at our adoption facility.

"For over seven months we've organised the permits and the land has been cleared and an area marked out for the installation.

"Our most recent obstacle is trying to cost-effectively get a slab poured.

"Hopefully, with this team's generous donation, we can now keep moving forward to get the project over the line.

"We can't wait to see it completed."

Anyone wanting to help or donate to the RSPCA's project can do so through their website or by calling 0439709369.

central lane hotel hash house harriers raffles rspca
