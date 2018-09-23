Gladstone Harbour no stranger to historic vessels

The STS Young Endeavour sailed into Gladstone Marina this week.

The STS Young Endeavour sailed into Gladstone Marina this week. Matt Taylor GLA200918SHIP

THE arrival of the Young Endeavour in Gladstone on Thursday continues a long history of historic sailing ships entering our harbour over the years.

The Duyfken

Replica of the Duyfken which sailed into Gladstone in 2006. Brett Wortman/bw160140h

The replica of the first European ship to land on Australian shores was launched in 1999. The original Duyfken, (Dutch for Little Dove) was captained by Willem Janszoon when she landed in Western Australia in 1608.

In 2006 strong winds off the Gladstone forced Duyfken to shelter in Gladstone during her trip around Australia.

Notorious

IMPRESSIVE SHIP: Notorious, the recreation of a 15th century Spanish or Portuguese caravel. Contributed

Looking every bit like a pirate ship, Notorious sails out of Cairns and has berthed in Gladstone several times.

Notorious was built in 2011 and is a replica of a Portuguese caravel which sailed the world in the 15th century.

Ferdinand Magellan and Christopher Columbus made their epic voyages in caravels.

Mary Mildred

The Mary Mildred loading bullocks in Auckland Creek, 1874

Mary Mildred was one of five sailing ships visiting Gladstone Harbour in the 1800's transporting cattle to New Zealand and New Caledonia.

It was fitted out specifically to accommodate bullocks on two decks and each animal had a stall eight feet long and three feet wide. It was one of the most humane cattle transport ships ever built.

Unknown yacht with Viking dragon prow

Interesting yacht covered in Viking runes in Gladstone Marina 2005 Greg Bray

This interesting yacht, covered with Viking runes arrived in the Gladstone Marina in 2005.

The vessel's name may be unreadable but it was impeccably kept and looked very impressive.