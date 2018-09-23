Gladstone Harbour no stranger to historic vessels
THE arrival of the Young Endeavour in Gladstone on Thursday continues a long history of historic sailing ships entering our harbour over the years.
The Duyfken
The replica of the first European ship to land on Australian shores was launched in 1999. The original Duyfken, (Dutch for Little Dove) was captained by Willem Janszoon when she landed in Western Australia in 1608.
In 2006 strong winds off the Gladstone forced Duyfken to shelter in Gladstone during her trip around Australia.
Notorious
Looking every bit like a pirate ship, Notorious sails out of Cairns and has berthed in Gladstone several times.
Notorious was built in 2011 and is a replica of a Portuguese caravel which sailed the world in the 15th century.
Ferdinand Magellan and Christopher Columbus made their epic voyages in caravels.
Mary Mildred
Mary Mildred was one of five sailing ships visiting Gladstone Harbour in the 1800's transporting cattle to New Zealand and New Caledonia.
It was fitted out specifically to accommodate bullocks on two decks and each animal had a stall eight feet long and three feet wide. It was one of the most humane cattle transport ships ever built.
Unknown yacht with Viking dragon prow
This interesting yacht, covered with Viking runes arrived in the Gladstone Marina in 2005.
The vessel's name may be unreadable but it was impeccably kept and looked very impressive.