Gladstone had a good crack, but the class of BITS shone

HELD BACK: Gladstone Suns' Kurt Smith is tackled by BITS' Adam Hull in their local derby, a match where the Suns simply couldn't get out of the blocks.

HELD BACK: Gladstone Suns' Kurt Smith is tackled by BITS' Adam Hull in their local derby, a match where the Suns simply couldn't get out of the blocks. Matt Taylor GLA110519MAFL

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints powered away to a 97-point win against a plucky Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns at BITS Oval.

The win sets a top-of-the-table clash against Queensland winning-streak record breakers Yeppoon Swans next Saturday.

The Saints were never headed and produced their most productive football in the final quarter with six goals from nine forward entries.

Jamie Cunninghame booted six goals which included two snaps across his left shoulder while veteran Brendan Clarke kicked four and Tyson McMahon two in the 17.15 (117) to 3.2 (20) win.

Saints coach Jake Mostert was pleased with the win, but said there's plenty of room for improvement.

"It was good, but probably a little bit scrappy around some of the stoppages and skills were probably a little bit down on occasions from both teams,” he said.

Midfielders Danny Clay and Trent Millar were prominent with their run and carry while half-back Hayden Murphy was clean and decisive.

Dan Clay won a heap of the ball for BITS Saints. Matt Taylor GLA110519MAFL

Suns better players were Tom Gorey in defence and midfield, skipper Adam Hornbrook in midfield and Isaac Sealy, in his first game, showed a lot in ruck especially in the second half.

"I thought we really wanted to focus on our handball receives and working the ball backwards to go forwards,” Mostert said.

Suns playing-coach Ricky McClure was encouraged with some positive patches, but admitted his team was second to the ball in the first quarter.

A-grade

BITS Saints 17.15 (117) d Gladstone Suns 3.2 (20)

BITS - Goal Kickers: J. Cunninghame 6, B. Clarke 4, T. McMahon 2, M. Webster 2, J. Keleher, T. Millar, B. Huth. Best Players: H. Murphy, J. Cunninghame, J. Mangion, D. Clay, T. Millar

Suns - Goal Kickers: J. Hill, A. Hornbrook, T. Allen

Best Players: T. Gorey, I. Sealy, H. Barker, K. Turner, J. Warry, A. Hornbrook

Reserves

BITS 16.16 (112) d Suns 2.3 (15)

BITS - Goal Kickers: T. Reuben 6, L. Perkins 4, J. Gardner 2, J. Roper, B. Gillett, M. Fawdry, D. Stebbings

Best Players: T. Reuben, Z. Hill, B. Coles, C. Faux, T. Faux, F. Stebbings

Women

BITS 14.10 (94) d Suns 2.0 (12)

BITS - Goal Kickers: S. Ure 5, M. Bishop 2, E. Rothe 2, M. Cross 2, L. Smith 2, D. Rossiter

Best Players: S. Ure, B. Reece, H. Slaughter, E. Rothe, R. Miller-Cutrale, M. Cross

SUNS - Goal Kickers: C. Black, T. Glanvill

Best Players: B. Fennell, M. Black, E. Mercieca, T. Glanvill, T. Mckay , M. Hogarth

U17

BITS 16.13 (109) d Suns 2.2 (14)

BITS

Goal Kickers: A. Hull 3, B. Rouse 3, E. Tabb 3, R. Shanks 2, L. Croft 2, J. Marsh, T. De Jonckheere, J. Rose

Best Players: A. Hull, L. Croft, B. Rouse, E. Tabb, R. Shanks, L. Scott

Suns

Goal Kickers: L. Elliott 2

Best Players: C. Smith, T. Allen , C. Burke, R. O''Connor, S. Vesel, L. Elliott

U15

BITS 8.13 (61) d Suns 3.3 (21)

U13

BITS 7.4 (46) d Suns 2.5 (17)

BITS

Goal Kickers: Osborne 3, C. Locker 2, B. Tankey, J. Trezise

Best Players: K. Croft, M. Fitzgerald, R. Cassidy, . Osborne, J. Trezise, C. Locker

Suns

Goal Kickers: B. Marshall, T. Hubner

Best Players: B. Willis, E. McKay, K. Chappell, C. Hope, L. Hourigan, T. Hubner