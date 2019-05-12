Gladstone had a good crack, but the class of BITS shone
AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints powered away to a 97-point win against a plucky Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns at BITS Oval.
The win sets a top-of-the-table clash against Queensland winning-streak record breakers Yeppoon Swans next Saturday.
The Saints were never headed and produced their most productive football in the final quarter with six goals from nine forward entries.
Jamie Cunninghame booted six goals which included two snaps across his left shoulder while veteran Brendan Clarke kicked four and Tyson McMahon two in the 17.15 (117) to 3.2 (20) win.
Saints coach Jake Mostert was pleased with the win, but said there's plenty of room for improvement.
"It was good, but probably a little bit scrappy around some of the stoppages and skills were probably a little bit down on occasions from both teams,” he said.
Midfielders Danny Clay and Trent Millar were prominent with their run and carry while half-back Hayden Murphy was clean and decisive.
Suns better players were Tom Gorey in defence and midfield, skipper Adam Hornbrook in midfield and Isaac Sealy, in his first game, showed a lot in ruck especially in the second half.
"I thought we really wanted to focus on our handball receives and working the ball backwards to go forwards,” Mostert said.
Suns playing-coach Ricky McClure was encouraged with some positive patches, but admitted his team was second to the ball in the first quarter.
A-grade
BITS Saints 17.15 (117) d Gladstone Suns 3.2 (20)
BITS - Goal Kickers: J. Cunninghame 6, B. Clarke 4, T. McMahon 2, M. Webster 2, J. Keleher, T. Millar, B. Huth. Best Players: H. Murphy, J. Cunninghame, J. Mangion, D. Clay, T. Millar
Suns - Goal Kickers: J. Hill, A. Hornbrook, T. Allen
Best Players: T. Gorey, I. Sealy, H. Barker, K. Turner, J. Warry, A. Hornbrook
Reserves
BITS 16.16 (112) d Suns 2.3 (15)
BITS - Goal Kickers: T. Reuben 6, L. Perkins 4, J. Gardner 2, J. Roper, B. Gillett, M. Fawdry, D. Stebbings
Best Players: T. Reuben, Z. Hill, B. Coles, C. Faux, T. Faux, F. Stebbings
Women
BITS 14.10 (94) d Suns 2.0 (12)
BITS - Goal Kickers: S. Ure 5, M. Bishop 2, E. Rothe 2, M. Cross 2, L. Smith 2, D. Rossiter
Best Players: S. Ure, B. Reece, H. Slaughter, E. Rothe, R. Miller-Cutrale, M. Cross
SUNS - Goal Kickers: C. Black, T. Glanvill
Best Players: B. Fennell, M. Black, E. Mercieca, T. Glanvill, T. Mckay , M. Hogarth
U17
BITS 16.13 (109) d Suns 2.2 (14)
BITS
Goal Kickers: A. Hull 3, B. Rouse 3, E. Tabb 3, R. Shanks 2, L. Croft 2, J. Marsh, T. De Jonckheere, J. Rose
Best Players: A. Hull, L. Croft, B. Rouse, E. Tabb, R. Shanks, L. Scott
Suns
Goal Kickers: L. Elliott 2
Best Players: C. Smith, T. Allen , C. Burke, R. O''Connor, S. Vesel, L. Elliott
U15
BITS 8.13 (61) d Suns 3.3 (21)
U13
BITS 7.4 (46) d Suns 2.5 (17)
BITS
Goal Kickers: Osborne 3, C. Locker 2, B. Tankey, J. Trezise
Best Players: K. Croft, M. Fitzgerald, R. Cassidy, . Osborne, J. Trezise, C. Locker
Suns
Goal Kickers: B. Marshall, T. Hubner
Best Players: B. Willis, E. McKay, K. Chappell, C. Hope, L. Hourigan, T. Hubner