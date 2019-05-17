Gladstone gymnasts prepare for Melbourne

GYMNASTICS: Almost 300 Queensland gymnasts from 33 clubs will head to Melbourne next week for the Australian Gymnastics Championships which will take place between from Monday until June 3.

The 298 gymnasts will travel from as far as Townsville to represent their state in all disciplines of gymnastics - including women's artistic gymnastics, men's artistic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics and trampoline.

Skyla Murray (top), Ehlana Nelson (middle) and Brynn Beamish (base). Contributed GLA170419NASTICS

Gymnastics Queensland chief executive officer Kym Dowdell said the Australian Championships is the pinnacle of the gymnastics calendar for the year and the culmination of months of hard work and qualifying competitions for the athletes.

"Representing Queensland and competing at nationals is a huge accomplishment for any gymnast and these athletes have earned their position through qualifying at the State Championship events held earlier this year," Dowdell said.

"Our Queensland contingent is expected to perform solidly, with 2018 individual all-around champion Georgia Godwin in good shape to take out the title again.

"Other big names in the WAG competition Kate Sayer and Georgia-Rose Brown are also sure to impress the crowds and judges but we're sure all 45 WAG gymnasts will do their absolute best."

Men's gymnastics will be well represented with the team eager to defend their 2018 Cheales-Williamson Shield win.

"The Cheales-Williamson Shield recognises the most successful state or territory in men's gymnastics at the Australian Championships and we were thrilled to win it in 2018," Dowdell said.

"Our strong coaching team will be pushing the male gymnasts to their absolute best in this competition and we expect our 64 male gymnasts, including Heath Thorpe, Mitchell Morgans and Michael Tone, to do their state proud.

"Men's gymnastics is heavily dominated by male coaches but we are proud to say that in Queensland we have three female coaches heading to nationals - the largest representation in the country.

"It is fantastic to see females bucking the norm and achieving great things in men's gymnastics."

Rhythmic gymnasts Phoebe Learmont and Saskia Broedelt performed exceptionally well at the Rhythmic Senior State Championships and will delight crowds when their competition starts on May 30.

After a successful campaign at the International Gymnastics Federation Rhythmic World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria in late 2018, Premier Gymnastics' Senior International group will be a hard team to beat in the rhythmic gymnastics group division on June 1.

"Queensland has some superb rhythmic gymnasts and we have every confidence that they will perform outstandingly," Dowdell said.

The Australian Gymnastics Championships also acts as a selection event for National Squad Selection and World Titles.

"I wish all our Queensland competitors the best of luck and look forward to seeing some positive results and hopefully some podium finishes."

The Australian Gymnastics Championships will take place at Melbourne Arena, Melbourne.

Meanwhile the Gladstone Invitational is on tomorrow and Sunday.

See more here: Invitational and watch Seb talk about what he likes about the sport - Profile