Gladstone gymnasts keen to step up a level

GYMNASTICS: The Gladstone Invitational is the biggest event in the Gladstone Gymnastics Club's calendar.

It's on Saturday and Sunday and will attract the best gymnasts from the Central Queensland region.

GGC founder and one of the head coaches, Anna Turetschek (pictured), fondly remembered the Invitational's early years at the club.

"In 1982, it was the first Invitational competition as part of the Festival of Gymnastics and Festival comprise competition and display," she said.

SHINING TALENTS: Sebastian Kornbrekke 9, Sienna Lambert 10, Laylannie Willie 13, Cooper Maitland 16 and Charlie Smallcombe 10, will all be in action this weekend. Matt Taylor GLA020319GYMN

The weekend's event will have gymnasts from level two to the highest - level 10.

"Gladstone Invitational was held every second year," Turetschek said.

"But it had been held every year since 2004 when the club moved to the new gym...some years it had been held twice."

Turetschek said the club had produced Australian and Queensland representatives over the years.

None come bigger than Jessica Jagpal who moved from Canberra to Gladstone in 1990 and she began her gymnastics journey in Gladstone two years later.

"She started and competed in Sports Acrobatics in Gladstone, continued in Brisbane while she studied and represented Australian in the World Championship in France and finished second with a silver medal," Turetschek said.

Her daughter Silke Hetherington finished third in the Rythmic Gymnastics back in 1991 and there were more.

Gladstone's Shannon O'Dea was second in 2001 in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics competition also in New Zealand while Sports ACRO Trio Aime Parker, Jasmyn Dew and Izabeya Jones also represented Australia in 2016.

The Gladstone trio qualified for the finals of the Age World Championship in China and finished sixth.

"We have also had numerous state representatives since 1997 in every discipline that the club has in its program," Turetschek said.

According to Turetschek, the weekend's Invitational will produce the next wave of Gladstone talent.

"Gymnastics is not a seasonal sport and the competitive gymnasts work all the year through," she said.

"They only have five weeks off in the whole year."

She said gymnastics helps complement other sports.

"You can enjoy other sports through thorough physical preparation," Turestchek said.

"Just watching many school athletics carnivals, 80 per cent of the winning place-getters are gymnasts...how about that?"