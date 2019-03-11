Gladstone Gymnastics set for a massive year here and abroad

Lilli Gosley and Francesca Tiboni, Level 2, from Gladstone Gymnastics, competing at the first Acro competition in Gladstone.

GYMNASTICS: Amy Dew is excited.

2019 PROGRAM

The Gladstone Gymnastics administration officer said 2019 will be a busy and rewarding year in Gladstone and beyond.

"There are many events that we host and attend during the year," she said.

"We have Senior Regionals coming up in Yeppoon and Gold Coast that we have one WAG gymnast and one MAG Gymnast attending to be able to compete at Senior State Championships."

These will be held on April 11-14.

"Next month in April our ACRO gymnasts will be competing in Brisbane for Queensland state team trials to be selected for the Queensland team to compete at Nationals in Melbourne in May," Dew said.

The club will host the annual Gladstone Invitational and that will be held on the weekend of May 18-19

"We brought is earlier this year due to clashes with other events and this is one of our largest events that we host as well as our Junior Regionals on August 10-11," Dew said.

"We have two Acro qualifiers with the first one on March 31 and again on July 21.