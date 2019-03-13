Gladstone guns have lethal mix of height, speed and power

ACES: Gladstone players Thomas Llewellyn, Nick Crane and Dylan Price will play in the QSS Girls and Boys Tennis Champs

TENNIS: Three of Gladstone's best young tennis players hope to utilise their strengths in the big smoke.

Thomas Llewellyn, Nick Crane and Dylan Price will represent Capricornia at the Queensland Secondary Schools 13-19 Years Boys Tennis Championships on the Gold Coast.

It's from today and finishes on Sunday.

Thomas, who stands at about 185cm, said he hopes to use his height.

"All the Brisbane players are pretty good and I'll pretty much will take it as it comes," he said.

"My strength is my serve and am working on consistency and my ground strokes."

Gladstone tennis and Squash Centre manager Rob McBean has coached Thomas since he was six and the 16-year-old looks up to world number one Novak Djokovic for inspiration.

Dylan and Nick, who are 14, have identified court speed and forehands as their weapons.

Competition will consist of team and individual-based formats over the four days and to make the finals all depend on how many games are won.

Maximum of three points to winning teams and individuals, two for a draw and one for a loss.

In the event of a draw between two teams in the ladder, the winner will be determined by who won the match in the preliminary round.

Presentations will be done after the completion of games on Sunday and there are plenty of incentives for the Gladstone trio.

The following awards will be made at the closing ceremony at the conclusion of the championships.

These are - Champion Girl and Runners up, Champion Boy and Runners up, Winning Girls region (first, second and third), Winning Boys region (first, second and third).

The better performing players also have the chance to get selected in the Queensland team along with the announcement of team captains for girl's and boy's teams.