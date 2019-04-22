Connor Rudder takes on world's best volleyball players

Connor Rudder in the number 13 shirt has been solid for the Queensland Pirates team.

VOLLEYBALL: Gladstone's Connor Rudder has been more than solid at the 2019 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in Taipei for reigning Australian Volleyball League champions Queensland Pirates.

The back-to-back national champions earned the right to play as the Australian representatives in the Asian Club Championships where they have qualified through to the final eight, a first for Australia.

Connor's father Terry said the lowest Pirates can finish in the 24-team competition is eighth.

"Pirates came in second in their pool to Chinese Taipei, who are one of the power-houses of world volleyball," he said.

There are 16 teams with four pools of four and Pirates fought hard, but were beaten by Qatar's Al-Rayyan 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 in a tight contest.

It meant Queensland Pirates played India at time of publication yesterday.

Terry said regardless of what happens, it's an outstanding achievement from an Australian-based team.

"The main thing was that all of the other teams are professionals and the players come from all over the world to play in these different leagues," he said.

"The lowest the Pirates can finish is eighth and the highest they can finish is sixth."

Connor, who stands at 193cm, locked horns with a giant from Qatar, 206cm Kamil Rychlicki.

"Connor has been playing very well and he's the second most effective attacker and blocker for the Pirates," Terry said.

"There was a guy from Qatar (Kamil Rychlicki) who was seven foot and he was opposite to Connor."

Earlier in the championship, Pirates beat Singapore 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23), but lost to Taichung Bank (Chinese Taipei) 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17) with left-handed Wu Tsung-Hsuan, a key player in the Chinese national team, dominant.

Follow all results on the Asia Volleyball Confederation website.