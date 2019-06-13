Gladstone groups weigh in on Adani approval

GROUPS around Gladstone had a mixed response to the approval Adani groundwater management plan for the Carmichael mine.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance CEO Julie Gelder said she welcomed the approval and their organisation had already received expressions of interest for tender.

"What it means for GEA and our members is there is opportunity for more work,” Mrs Gelder said.

"Adani will now release work packages and if our members have capability and capacity they can now tender for that work.”

She said the work up for grabs included everything from security services to civil work and it was a "positive” for GEA and members.

"I believe the sector is picking up, as is all of Gladstone,” she said.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he was "grateful” Adani had continued to push for approvals.

"This decision is a win for Queensland and Australia - especially for Queensland's regional communities,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"The jobs that Adani will create in construction will breathe life back into the resource sector and boost Queenslanders' morale.

"Our sovereign risk as a nation has now been saved from further humiliation.”

However, Gladstone Conservation Council coordinator Anna Hitchcock said although she was not surprised by the approval, she still had her doubts over if the project would go ahead.

She noted the Federal Court appeal when the Federal Government admitted it failed to consider public submissions and even lost some submissions about Adani's North Galilee Water Scheme.

"It's all a bit of a mess isn't it?” Ms Hitchcock said.

"Adani is a poster child or a catalyst, it's a key flash point in a larger conversation.

"The larger conversation is we need to leave the rest of the coal in the ground if we have any chance of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees.”

She also noted the continual downsizing of the project and jobs since it's first proposal.

"The fundamental problem is they don't have funding.”