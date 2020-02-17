Gladstone groups plan a safe night out for women

Brittany Elise and Chelsea Maree will host a night out especially for women at Tannum Sands next month.

Brittany Elise and Chelsea Maree will host a night out especially for women at Tannum Sands next month.

NEXT month popular local performers Brittany Elise and Chelsea Maree are preparing to introduce “a night out” to Tannum Sands, especially for women.

They hope ‘Raise Your Voice’ will become an annual or biannual celebration for women to get together with other women for a supportive get-together, with the first on March 21.

“It’s a show, a night off, a support network and a place where women can empower other women within our community,” Brittany said.

She and Chelsea will be the main performers on the night, which also celebrates the music of surprise artists from this region.

Raffles will be held throughout the night to raise funds for donation to charities supporting women in need.

There’s a few different elements to the night. The raffles are all sponsored by locally-run businesses, some of which have been built from the ground up and run by local women.

Women from Gladstone-based groups, including Zonta and Women Connecting Women, will also be there on the night. It’s also the month of International Women’s Day on March 8.

“As an up-and-coming artist, I’ve been so supported in this region, especially with my debut album Something More,” Brittany said.

“And I want to give back to the community with live music and a night out where women can celebrate with friends or family.

“It’s a safe space for artists to be proud and play their own songs as well.”

She said the atmosphere will be very relaxed and filled with laughter. It would also be an opportunity to meet new people, new friends or new business contacts and connections.

“It’s an opportunity to come together. It’s important that we all work as a team and build each other up.

“Society can sometimes have tough demands on us, as well as life can get very busy. It’s important that we support each other and make time for ourselves.”

Any businesswomen or small businesses who want to donate towards the raffles on the night can get in touch by emailing brittanyelisemusic1@gmail.com.