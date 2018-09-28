Gladstone groups changing the world for women

Michelle Giles, Marg Morris, Laraine Frost, Sarita Whitman with baby Anker and Libby Catermole, and Robyn Liddell, Maguerita Dobrinin and Alison Kelly at the handing over of Zonta Club's donation.

Michelle Giles, Marg Morris, Laraine Frost, Sarita Whitman with baby Anker and Libby Catermole, and Robyn Liddell, Maguerita Dobrinin and Alison Kelly at the handing over of Zonta Club's donation. Matt Taylor GLA260918DFGZ

WHEN two Gladstone community groups get together, there's no question that they can change the world.

On Thursday Zonta Club of Gladstone donated 200 pairs of underwear to not-for-profit charity Days For Girls for use in its health and hygiene kits.

The kits are provided to girls in impoverished communities with the organisation hoping to provide ready and feasible access to quality hygiene products and health education.

The Zonta Club of Gladstone advocacy chair Robyn Liddell, who made the same donation last year, said contributing to the cause was a no-brainer.

"At our area meeting in Maryborough we had a guest speaker who spoke about Days For Girls," she said.

"We really though that fit with Zonta's ideals of supporting women and girls worldwide so we were really interested to hear this was starting up.

"This is a way for us to support the girls because when they have their menstrual cycle they're unable to attend school and we want to give them those days back so they have equal opportunities."

Days For Girls kits are distributed to 120 countries, with the local branch having already supplied 50 kits to an orphanage in India and 50 to Tabubil in New Guinea.

Gladstone branch co-owner Marguerita Dobrinin said the group was overwhelmed by donations provided by Zonta and Rotary.