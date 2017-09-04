Gladstone group takes out Queensland Training Awards

STATE RECOGNITION: Michelle Dennis and Bob McCosker celebrate EQIP Gladstone's win at the Queensland Training Awards State Gala Dinner on Friday night.

A TRAINING provider that helps get Gladstone teenagers work-ready has taken out a state-wide gong, proving it's among the best of the best.

EQIP Gladstone won the Premier's Industry Collaboration Awards at the Queensland Training Awards on Friday night.

The group took to Facebook on Saturday to show how thrilled they were about the win and thanked their Gladstone business partners, including the 232 host employers involved in their training offerings.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the awards recognise the quality of Queensland's training and vocational education industry.

"EQIP - Education Queensland and Industry Partnership - does a lot to support education opportunities for students and broader economic development in the Gladstone region," Mr Butcher said.

"It is great that this local not-for-profit group has been recognised at a state level."

Also representing central Queensland was Katie Emmert from Parkhurst, Rockhampton who won the Bob Marshman trainee of the year.

More than 900 nominations were received for this year's awards and 86 individuals and organisations competed for the state's top awards.

"I congratulate the winning apprentices, trainees, vocational students, teachers, trainers, employers and organisations that represent the cream of training talent, their supporters, and our award sponsors," Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath said.