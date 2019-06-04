Menu
ELATED: Donna Hann's Dance Kix studio won Best Local Preschooler Activity and Best Customer Focus at the 2019 What's On 4 Kids Awards .
Gladstone group scoops two national awards

MATT HARRIS
4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE business Dance Kix scooped two awards at the recent What's On 4 Kids Awards.

Each year the national awards shine a spotlight on and celebrate the very best in the Australian children's activity, party and family entertainment industry.

Dance Kix was recognised by winning two awards at a gala dinner held at The Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

As a finalist in five categories and winning Best Local Preschooler Activity and Best Customer Focus, Dance Kix owner and creative director Donna Hann was elated.

"Being recognised on a national level tells me we are doing something right," Ms Hann said.

"Dance Kix was formed to provide a place of inspiration and creativity, stretching beyond the dance floor with a goal of setting our students up to be balanced, well-adjusted and caring humans within our community.

"Winning these awards is a wonderful opportunity to promote the joy of dance and all the benefits that dance brings."

 

Donna Hann from Dance Kix ran workshops at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre open day in February.
Donna Hann from Dance Kix ran workshops at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre open day in February. Matt Taylor GLA020219GECC

Ms Hann said feedback from the judges celebrated the passion and positivity that Dance Kix offers.

"The goal has always been to foster an energised environment of positivity, where students can feel inspired, motivated and supported on their dance journey," she said.

"All these elements form a 'resilience toolkit' for students to use as they navigate their way through childhood and adolescence - it's what we are all about."

This is the second time in eight months that Dance Kix has been recognised for its customer service excellence. It won Best Individual Service and Business to Watch at Gladstone's 2018 Best in Business Awards.

"For us it's more than just learning to dance, it's also about the experience and the family values that we infuse into everything we do," Ms Hann said.

"We offer multiple communication channels to keep parents informed and employ staff who are invested, informative, empathetic and understand the value of human connection.

"We're always trying to empower and inspire our students to believe in themselves, and support others around them, so we'll be taking the award trophies to classes to show our students that anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

best in business awards dance kix gladstone businesses what's on 4 kids awards
