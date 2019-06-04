Gladstone group makes kits for women around the globe

WORLD KITS: Angalique Tickner and Marguerita Dobrinin have been putting together kits for Days for Girls, which provides sanitary items to women in need.

WORLD KITS: Angalique Tickner and Marguerita Dobrinin have been putting together kits for Days for Girls, which provides sanitary items to women in need. Liana Walker

IMAGINE once a month being secluded into a hut while you looked for leaves or old mattress material to manage your menstruation.

It's a reality underprivileged women in Papua New Guinea have to face every month and it's something Marguerita Dobrinin and Angalique Tickner knew they had to do something about.

Now in their third year, the pair have organised a group that sews reusable sanitary products to deliver to women in need.

Each kit comes with two heavy flow fabric pads, eight regular fabric pads, two pairs of undies, a bar of soap, a wash cloth, two freezer bags and a menstrual chart with pictorial instructions all packed into a drawstring bag.

The packs are designed to last for three years.

For Mrs Dobrinin and Mrs Tickner, helping out was a no-brainer. "A lot of them can't even buy pads at the shops,” Mrs Dobrinin said.

"A kit they say is worth $15 - so it's nothing to us really but to them it's life-changing.

"The difference to them compared to the effort from us, I think that's the clincher.”

To raise funds for the Days For Girls the group is hosting a luncheon on June 9. This year's event is already sold out, however the pair hope for this to become a bigger event into the future.

"We're aiming (to raise) all up between $2000-$3000,” Mrs Tickner said.

Over the three years the women have created 300 packs and plan to continue to make more. The kits are distributed to more than 170 countries around the world.

They encouraged other groups of women who are able to sew to consider working alongside them to help continue making the packs.

"We're really grateful for the help we get,” Mrs Dobrinin.

"When people see a need, people come out of the woodwork and help out.”

For more information visit daysforgirls.org/.