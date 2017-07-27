Gladstone granddad's lovely thanks to his life-savers

FEELING TOPS: Cancer survivor Glen Josefski says he wouldn't be here today without the specialists and nurses at Mater Hospital.

HE CHASES the lawn mower around and tinkers with boats and cars but this joyful 73-year-old says he shouldn't be here today.

Glen Josefski has beaten lung cancer three times since 2010.

The great-grandfather said he owed his life to Gladstone Mater Hospital specialist Dr Paul Mainwaring and staff.

After he was first diagnosed in 2010 and had his upper left lung removed, the cancer has returned twice.

In 2015, after feeling "sick as a dog” during chemotherapy, Glen was offered a different course of action, a relatively new drug at the time, Nivolumba.

Still receiving the treatment every two weeks until April, permitting the cancer doesn't return, Glen has been told he won't die of cancer.

"I shouldn't be here today,” he said.

Cancer survivor Glen Josefski still visits the Mater Hospital every two weeks to see specialist Dr Paul Mainwaring for his treatments. LInda Bailey

"When I was on chemotherapy I was sick as a dog, I couldn't do anything.

"With this treatment now, I'm starting to feel dangerous again,” he laughed.

Spending his time tinkering with old boats and cars, Glen said he's feeling better than ever.

He uses his spare time to fix old mowers and give them away to "people who really need them”.

Living on his own at his Clinton home, which he said has the greenest grass on the street, Glen said he wouldn't be the healthy pensioner he is today without the Gladstone Mater Hospital.

"I owe my life to (Dr Mainwaring) and those nurses up there,” he said.

"There truly are some wonderful and beautiful people in the world.

"At the moment I'm free of cancer and I'm enjoying life.

"I still chase the lawn mower around the yard, even though sometimes it takes an hour to catch it.”

Glen said his sister, Judy, has been there every step of the way, taking him to all of his appointments.

"She's the best sister I have, she's the only one but she's still top shelf,” he said.

He said the oncology ward at the private hospital was an unlikely place for the "big happy family” he's found.

"This cancer threat has changed my life, it makes me appreciate life more,” he said.