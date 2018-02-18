Gladstone graduate recognised at state awards

TOOLOOA State High graduate Jasmine Elliott was the only Central Queenslander to be honoured at a state-wide awards ceremony today.

Thirty two graduates from the class of 2017, across the state, were recognised for academic achievement at the Queensland Certificate of Education Achievement Awards held at South Bank, Brisbane.

Jasmine, along with 27 other students, received a 'distinguished academic achiever award' which included a trophy and prize money.

The award was granted to students who had achieved an OP 1, and an 'A' in the Queensland Core Skills test among other criteria.

Jasmine was one of only four students to receive the award who did not attend school in either Brisbane or on the Gold Coast.

Two of the other regional award recipients came from Cairns and the fourth, from Townsville.

Jasmine received the highest possible Australian Tertiary Admissions ranking 99.5.

Her goal is to work as a doctor in regional or rural Australia.

Education Minister Grace Grace recognised the state's top graduates at the awards ceremony.

"These annual awards are a special opportunity to honour the hard work and commitment of our top students and the teachers and families who supported them," she said.

"Approximately 53,000 Queensland students completed Year 12 last year, so the 32 students who've been recognised today can be very proud of their achievements."

The QCE awards were hosted by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority.

The highest award of 'outstanding academic achiever' went to Rachel Hauenschild of Kenmore State High School in Brisbane.