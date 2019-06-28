Gladstone Goats are now in the top tier of competition

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club's high flying Goats take on Brothers in tomorrow's A-grade clash from 6pm at Marley Brown Oval.

Goats join Drovers, Brothers, Mount Morgan Lorikeets and 2018 premiers Frenchville in a five-team A-grade format after the Gladstone side completed the combined Rugby Capricornia competition in third place.

UP AND UP: Gladstone Goats' Steven Ball lifts team-mate Adam Edmistone in a line-out against Biloela Cockatoos. Amanda Ball GLA040619UNION

Gladstone Goats won nine of the first 11 games and will enter the second phase of the competition in red hot form.

But Brothers won't be a pushover and will be eager to rebound from last week's 41-14 loss against Drovers.

Goats captain Seamus O'Connor said his team were pushed in the first half last week against Colts.

The GRUFS then showed the qualities that has propelled them to a sixth straight win.

There's no reason why they can't go to the top when it's all rock and roll in the A-grade.

TEAMS

A-grade: Goats, Drovers, Brothers, Frenchville, Lorikeets

B-grade: Brothers, Crocs, Colts Rockhampton, Biloela