Gladstone Gladiators return to pool after Covid hiatus

Amelia Williams and Abby-Rose Churchward have enjoyed strength training in the park with their squad mates while the pool has been closed.

AFTER 17 weeks out of the pool, Gladstone Gladiators can finally return to the lanes with Gladstone Aquatic Centre reopening yesterday.

Head Coach Tom Fronek kept his squad together early in the lockdown using technology to keep everyone connected while they strength trained at home using resistance bands and body weight exercises.

“This has been a challenging time for everyone, but this time out of the water has not been wasted as strength and impact training are equally as important for a swimmer as technique and stoke development,” said Fronek.

“Another valuable lesson we have all learned is how to adapt and be flexible as well as how to be resilient.

“I am really proud of the swimmers and their families for how they have been supporting each other to get through.”

The club received an added boost to their motivation in early May when it was announced that Gladstone Gladiators were named the Junior Excellence Regional Club of the Year with head coach Tom Fronek receiving Regional Coach of the Year for the 4th time in the past five years.

Fronek was also named Queensland Development Coach.

Fronek believes the success has come through the training structure he has developed and implemented.

“The work with our young swimmers has allowed them to achieve results that demonstrate that they are constantly improving throughout the season,” said Fronek.

“They are working hard on their skills and technique, but I also teach our swimmers about ‘swimming life’ skills including how to function as part of team.

Fronek said the team improved their racing execution and overall performance over the season.

“Our program structure ensures that we are accommodating all types of swimmers from highly competitive to social – we have a place for every swimmer and want to see people enjoy swimming and the health benefits to be gained through swim fitness.

Gladiators train weekdays throughout the year at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre.

Fronek can be contacted through the Gladstone Gladiators web page or Facebook for a free swimming assessment.