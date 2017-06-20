Gladstone girls to showcase Origin style

GLAMOUR GIRLS: (L-R) Emma Jordan, Kara Burns, Alysha Tille, Leahker Shaw, Alannah Belfit, Tahlia McMillan, Anne Sunderland will compete against each other for the chance to become the Face of Origin.

TWELVE Gladstone glamour girls will strut their stuff on the catwalk this weekend for a chance at being crowned the 'Face of Origin'.

The state-wide will take the top competing ladies from each region and face them off at a Brisbane-based final in July.

Not only will the overall winner earn bragging rights, but the crowned beauty will also walk away with $20,000.

Mie Place Night Club will host this year's regional qualifying final on Saturday and will sponsor the winner's expenses in Brisbane.

The winner of the Gladstone hear will join Gladstone model Ashley Anderson, who has been hand-picked as a wildcard national finalist.

Face of Origin Gladstone region coordinator Krystal Brezigar said she was grateful she could give local girls the chance to compete.

"It's good to see girls as young as 18, who are aspiring models, come on stage and give it a go," she said.

She also mention what the judges will be keeping a close eye on throughout the evening.

"They'll be looking at the models' outfits, their hair, personality, presence and their appearance," she said.

"Each model will choose their own look and will be working with our sponsors to pull the look off."